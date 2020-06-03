RCMP investigating after officer shoots 'aggressive' dog in Yellowknife

RCMP are investigating after an officer shot an "aggressive" dog in Yellowknife Wednesday morning.

In a news release, RCMP say officers were involved in an incident in Yellowknife around 11:30 a.m., but did not provide any details.

An officer ended up discharging his firearm at an aggressive dog, the release says.

RCMP say no people were hurt, but the dog was injured and taken to the vet for treatment.

The Yellowknife RCMP's general investigative services, forensic services and additional police officers are assisting with the investigation.