RCMP seek suspect in shooting at Yellowknife apartment

Yellowknife RCMP say they are investigating a mid-afternoon shooting at a downtown Yellowknife apartment building, but have yet to make an arrest.

According to a release, police received calls about gunshots at an unidentified 53 Street apartment building Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

On the scene, they found a 40-year-old man with "non-life threatening" injuries, who was later transported to hospital.

The police made no arrests, but the release says they believe "from the evidence gathered at this time, that this is an isolated incident."

An investigation is ongoing, the release says. Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.