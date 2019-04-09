RCMP ask for help in investigation of 'suspicious' Behchoko death

Northwest Territories RCMP are asking for help in their investigation of a death in Behchoko.

Police do not identify the man found unresponsive at approximately 1 p.m. Monday and latter declared dead, but family members previously told CBC that the deceased man is Archie Wedzin, a "loving father" to six daughters and two sons, according to a Facebook post made by his sister Nora Wedzin.

In a press release Wednesday, RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed anything in the residential area near the Ko Go Cho Complex Monday between 8 and 11 a.m. to come forward.

"We are asking the residents of Behchoko to report any suspicious or unusual activity to help our investigators," states police spokesperson Marie York-Condon.

RCMP have not said how Wedzin died. The N.WT. Coroner Service is also investigating his death.