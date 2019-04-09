RCMP ask for help in investigation of 'suspicious' Behchoko death
RCMP looks for potential witnesses as they continue to investigate death of Archie Wedzin
Northwest Territories RCMP are asking for help in their investigation of a death in Behchoko.
Police do not identify the man found unresponsive at approximately 1 p.m. Monday and latter declared dead, but family members previously told CBC that the deceased man is Archie Wedzin, a "loving father" to six daughters and two sons, according to a Facebook post made by his sister Nora Wedzin.
In a press release Wednesday, RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed anything in the residential area near the Ko Go Cho Complex Monday between 8 and 11 a.m. to come forward.
"We are asking the residents of Behchoko to report any suspicious or unusual activity to help our investigators," states police spokesperson Marie York-Condon.
RCMP have not said how Wedzin died. The N.WT. Coroner Service is also investigating his death.