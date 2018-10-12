RCMP searching for suspect in connection to a Yellowknife robbery

Yellowknife RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man accused of stealing firearms, ammunition and jewellery, earlier this week.

Beau Desire-Tesar is still believed to be in the Northwest Territories and may be in the Yellowknife area, states a news release from police.

Police described Desire-Tesar as a lanky, white male with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. In the release, police describe the wanted man as 6'0" tall.

Police are telling the public not to approach the man as he may be in possession of firearms. They ask anybody who thinks they may have seen Desire-Tesar to contact them immediately.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beau Desire-Tesar, or has information relating to the stolen property, is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS," states the release.