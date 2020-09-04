RCMP search near Behchokǫ̀ in relation to girl who went missing 30 years ago

Northwest Territories RCMP say they're searching "an area of interest" near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., in relation to the unsolved disappearance of 15-year-old Charlene Catholique.

The search involves the force's historical case unit, with help from members of the major crimes and forensic identification units, police said in a news release on Friday.

Originally from Łutselk'e, N.W.T., Catholique was last seen on July 22, 1990 , walking along Highway 3 near Behchokǫ̀. She was trying to catch a ride into Yellowknife.

Three decades later, Catholique's family still yearns to know what happened to their teenage relative. Her aunt, Anne Catholique, told CBC she believes the RCMP didn't do enough.

The RCMP acknowledged that over the last 30 years, many investigators have come and gone from Catholique's file.

Earlier this summer, on the 30th anniversary of Catholique's disappearance, RCMP reminded the public that the investigation into her case was still "open [and] active."

Now, police say the historical case unit has been "actively investigating" Catholique's case and that it's received many tips from the public.

Friday's news release says Catholique's family and Behchokǫ̀ leadership are aware of the current search.

"The [historical case unit] understands this could be a stressful, upsetting time for the family, friends and community members," reads the release.

The unit got its funding in the spring of 2018 and has been fully staffed and operational since June of 2019, states the release.

The unit's mandate is to investigate historical homicides and suspicious deaths, as well as long-term missing persons cases in the N.W.T.

RCMP say anyone with information about Catholique's case can call 867-669-1111.