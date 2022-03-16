RCMP say suspicious death in Fort Smith was a homicide

A suspicious death in Fort Smith, N.W.T. earlier this month has been confirmed as a homicide, RCMP say.

The NWT RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that after an autopsy in Edmonton, a medical examiner confirmed the death was a result of a shooting.

RCMP said the incident is still under investigation but police are not actively looking for any further subjects of interest.

RCMP said they recovered two shotguns in Fort Smith Sunday, which had been stolen during a break and enter at the Department of Lands on March 4. They said they are still searching for other stolen shotguns from "multiple" break-and-enters that day.

On March 4, police announced they were investigating a suspicious death that happened in the early morning hours in the community.

Last week, they laid charges against a 17-year-old for careless use of a firearm as well as breaking into the Department of Lands office and a local residence.

The 17-year-old remains in custody and is before the courts.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.