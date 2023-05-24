No evidence of foul play in case of Frank Gruben, missing from Fort Smith, N.W.T.

The N.W.T. RCMP say their plea for information last week about the disappearance of Frank Gruben has not led to any developments in the case, and there's still no sign of foul play.

Gruben, 30, was last seen in Fort Smith on May 6. Community members have been leading search efforts to find him.

In an email on Tuesday, RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead said officers would be following up on any information people gather.

Halstead said investigators have spoken with Gruben's family and friends. They have also looked into cell phone records, banking information and social media activity — work that has been hampered by the N.W.T.'s lack of legislation for missing persons.

"As there is no Missing Persons Act in the N.W.T., it is not possible to get judicial authorizations for the records when there is no indication of criminality," he wrote.

He said investigators are considering "all possibilities," but police don't have any evidence at this point that would suggest foul play.

Halstead added that the on-the-ground search is being run by community volunteers. While RCMP have been in touch, they aren't directly involved — though that could change if new information comes up.

Police describe Gruben as Inuk, with black hair and brown eyes. They say he's about six feet tall, and weighs about 80 kilograms.