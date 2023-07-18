RCMP say no looting in Yellowknife since evacuation order

Law enforcement and officials in Yellowknife say there has been no looting while the city is under an evacuation order due to a wildfire, despite concerns from residents.

The N.W.T. government on Wednesday ordered Yellowknife's 20,000 or so residents to leave the capital city — and urged people who couldn't leave by road to register for flights out of Yellowknife — as a nearby wildfire threatened to reach the city within days. Northwest Territories officials said on Friday evening that more than 19,000 people have fled.

N.W.T. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Matt Halstead said that as a result of the evacuation order, the detachment has more resources that can be used to patrol.

He also credited remaining essential workers for keeping a close eye on neighbourhoods and reporting anything suspicious to police. Police are also getting calls from evacuees seeing activity on their doorbell cameras.

"We've been able to follow up on all those complaints right away," he said.

RCMP have issued a news release about a home invasion and robbery of a 77-year-old man that took place Aug. 18. A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are facing charges.

Halstead said police are in the community and will remain for as long as possible.

"We're going to do our very best to look after your belongings and your property while you're gone," he said.

Ernest Betsina, the chief-elect for Dettah, says he has remained in Ndilǫ to ensure there is no looting. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

Ernest Betsina, Yellowknives Dene First Nation's chief-elect for Dettah, has remained in Ndilǫ to keep an eye on the community.

"We are making a presence out there," he said.

"Any strange vehicles that we do see, we make sure we track them down and we say 'what're you guys doing in Ndilǫ?'"

He said there haven't been any break-ins and that there is a similar team keeping watch in Dettah.

Arson attempt

RCMP say there was an arson attempt in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, just behind the firebreak in the Kam Lake area. It follows two separate arson attempts Tuesday night.

"Officers arrived and used fire extinguishers to contain the blaze until Yellowknife Fire was able to fully extinguish it. An aerosol can was located on scene and the fire is believed to be an arson," a news release said.

"It's incredibly upsetting that someone would try and intentionally light a fire behind the lines and further risk the city," Halstead said.

"Especially for people who have had to leave their homes and all of their possessions to have to hear about that I'm sure is very upsetting as well …. There isn't a reason for it, we're not really sure why it's happening."

Maj. Bonnie Wilken, a public affairs officer with Joint Task Force North, said she could assure evacuees the city is quiet.

"There is no danger to your houses, there is no looting, there is nothing of that nature," she said.

"I see police patrolling around this community and overall your possessions are safe."