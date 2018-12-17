3 missing youth found safe at a home in Ndilo, say RCMP
The kids, all ages 12 and under, were reported missing over the weekend and found Monday
Three youth missing in Yellowknife this past weekend were all found safe by RCMP, leading police to release a number of safety tips for parents.
According to a news release, a missing 10-year-old boy was reported missing on Saturday evening after he was last seen on Friday night near Walmart.
While investigating the youth's disappearance, police identified a second boy — 12 years old — who also had not been home since Friday. Late Sunday night, a 12-year-old girl was also reported missing.
RCMP believed the three missing children knew each other, the release states.
"Evidence confirmed one of the youth in attendance at a local fast food outlet" on Saturday evening. Police expanded their investigation, including members from the Major Crimes Unit.
On Monday morning, they received information leading to a residence in Ndilo. There, RCMP found all three missing youth safe, and took them to the RCMP station to be released to their families.
According to a family member of one of the youth, the residence was that of a family member of one of the children.
In their release, RCMP included a number of safety tips for parents and guardians, reminding them that "while this incident has a happy ending, it serves as a reminder that in the cold temperatures of a Yellowknife winter, a missing person can become a tragic event if not located quickly."
The tips include:
- Teaching children their full name, address, and phone number, and how and when to call the police.
- Setting a regular check-in schedule for your children.
- Making sure your children wear a bike helmet and safety equipment when riding a bike, wear weather-appropriate clothes, and teaching them bike safety.
- Teaching children to always play with a buddy and inform a parent or trusted adult of their whereabouts, to stay away from heavily forested areas and abandoned buildings, and to avoid shortcuts and stick to pre-planned routes.
With files from Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi