3 missing youth found safe at a home in Ndilo, say RCMP

Three youth missing in Yellowknife this past weekend were all found safe by RCMP, leading police to release a number of safety tips for parents.

According to a news release, a missing 10-year-old boy was reported missing on Saturday evening after he was last seen on Friday night near Walmart.

While investigating the youth's disappearance, police identified a second boy — 12 years old — who also had not been home since Friday. Late Sunday night, a 12-year-old girl was also reported missing.

RCMP believed the three missing children knew each other, the release states.

"Evidence confirmed one of the youth in attendance at a local fast food outlet" on Saturday evening. Police expanded their investigation, including members from the Major Crimes Unit.

On Monday morning, they received information leading to a residence in Ndilo. There, RCMP found all three missing youth safe, and took them to the RCMP station to be released to their families.

According to a family member of one of the youth, the residence was that of a family member of one of the children.

In their release, RCMP included a number of safety tips for parents and guardians, reminding them that "while this incident has a happy ending, it serves as a reminder that in the cold temperatures of a Yellowknife winter, a missing person can become a tragic event if not located quickly."

The tips include: