RCMP rule out foul play in death of woman in Rankin Inlet

Police say they are ruling out foul play in the death of a woman who was found dead last month in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, according to a news release Friday.

Lynnora Siusangnark, 33, was originally from Naujaat, Nunavut.

RCMP and the Nunavut Coroner's office opened a sudden death investigation after police found her body on April 26, states the news release.

An autopsy was ordered.

After the community learned about the death, Rankin Inlet resident Amanda Ford set up a memorial.

"I wanted to do it because Lynnora came here for a graduation for one of her family members," said Ford earlier this week.

"She wasn't from here. And I felt like she was alone."

