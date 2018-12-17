RCMP still looking for Yellowknife man who went missing in early December

Yellowknife RCMP are still looking for Colin Ford.

The 45-year-old is a bus driver for the Kalemi Dene School in Ndilo. He was last seen on the evening of Dec. 3 in the vicinity of Kam Lake Road and Deh Cho Boulevard.

In a press release, the RCMP said "information indicates he may have left" the Northwest Territories.

"We are continuing to liaise with other police agencies as information comes in," the release states.

Ford is described as five foot eight-inches tall and 320 pounds. He has a heavy build with short grey and white hair, green eyes and a goatee.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit tips online or by texting "nwtnutips" to 274637.