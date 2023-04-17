RCMP plane crashes at Whitehorse airport, 1 person injured

One person was injured after an RCMP plane crashed at the Whitehorse airport on Monday morning.

Police said in a news release that it happened at about 11:40 a.m. The aircraft is a Pilatus PC-12, according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

The injured person was safely extracted from the plane and was being treated for injuries, police said. The person, identified in the release as an "RCMP employee," was the only one on board the plane.

The news release says police do not believe that criminality was involved in the crash.

The TSB will lead the investigation, RCMP said.

A spokesperson for the TSB said in an email that the agency is making travel arrangements to deploy a team of investigators to the site.

A spokesperson with Highways and Public Works, Carla Bohman, said the airport was closed for about 40 minutes as emergency officials responded to the incident.

Bohman declined to say whether the crash occurred during landing or takeoff.

No other details have been released.