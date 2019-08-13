RCMP in N.W.T. warn of potential disruptions when calling detachments due to outage

RCMP in the Northwest Territories are advising the public of potential interruptions when calling detachments in the territory as well as its Operational Communications Centre (OCC) due to Monday's major telecommunications disruption in Yellowknife.

RCMP said in a statement late Monday evening they are experiencing some technical difficulties, and call service in some communities may be intermittent, due to the disruption.

Police have said they are investigating damage to a fibre line, which caused the disruption, as a "deliberate act of vandalism."

"As the phone services are being restored, calls to the local detachment may not go through, or the call may not be automatically be forwarded to the OCC," the statement read.

The communities affected, according to RCMP, are:

Tuktoyaktuk.

Fort McPherson.

Fort Good Hope.

Tulita.

Deline.

Fort Liard.

Fort Providence.

Fort Resolution.

Norman Wells.

Behchoko.

Whati.

A statement from RCMP said it's possible that other N.W.T. communities may experience difficulties as well.

RCMP are asking the public to go to their local detachment during regular working hours if the matter is non-urgent in nature — in most cases, regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to police.

However, if the matter is urgent and the call to the local detachment has not gone through, RCMP advise people to call the Yellowknife OCC directly at (867) 669-1111; should that call still not connect, people are advised to go to their local detachment to receive further instructions.

Police say Northwestel found the damaged fibre line between Behchoko and Yellowknife. The RCMP's Federal Investigations Unit is investigating this as the second major disruption of communications in the N.W.T., according to an earlier news release.

"These senseless acts have impacted our communities and affected the safety and comfort of citizens," Staff Sgt. Dean Riou said in an earlier news release.