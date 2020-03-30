RCMP safely intervene after man barricades himself with gun in N'dilo home

Yellowknife RCMP were able to safely intervene and apprehend a man who barricaded himself with a firearm in a home in N'dilo Friday evening, according to a news release.

The release says police were dispatched to check on the 49-year-old man's wellbeing near midnight last Friday.

After securing a perimeter, RCMP began communicating with the man, who said he had access to firearms, according to the release. The RCMP's crisis negotiation team, emergency response team, and police dog services were all dispatched to help with the effort.

Police negotiated throughout the night, and at around 6 a.m. Saturday, the matter was resolved peacefully when the man surrendered to police without incident, the release reads.

RCMP seized five firearms from the residence, and the man, who was not named, was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing, the release says.