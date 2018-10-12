RCMP charge man with murder in the death of Archie Wedzin in Behchoko

RCMP have charged a man in the April 8 death of a beloved father in Behchoko, N.W.T.

Police say they arrested Alecus Quitte, 21, in Gameti on May 14, and placed him in jail in Yellowknife. The next day, he was charged with murder in the death of Archie Wedzin.

Wedzin, a father of eight, had just celebrated his birthday on April 3. He was 59.

His sister, Nora Wedzin, told CBC at the time that he was a generous man who loved his family.

Archie Wedzin is remembered by his family as caring and generous. (Nora Wedzin/Facebook)

"When he sees us, he always says in Tlicho that he loved us, all of us," she said.

Archie had 16 siblings.

RCMP say the investigation was jointly managed by Behchoko and Gameti RCMP, the N.W.T. RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Police are still investigating, but not seeking additional suspects at this time, states the release.