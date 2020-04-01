RCMP seek help finding missing Whitehorse youth

RCMP are seeking the public's help in finding 14-year-old Ava Dedon, who was last seen on Monday in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Whitehorse RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Ava Dedon.

According to a release issued Tuesday evening, Dedon was last seen by her friends and family on the evening of Monday, March 30.

She is described as 5 feet tall and 100 lbs, with brown eyes, collar length black hair with bangs, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing black tights and a black hoodie sweater.

Anyone with information about Dedon's whereabouts is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.