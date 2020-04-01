RCMP seek help finding missing Whitehorse youth
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Ava Dedon, who has been missing since Monday.
Ava Dedon, 14, was last seen by friends and family March 30
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Ava Dedon.
According to a release issued Tuesday evening, Dedon was last seen by her friends and family on the evening of Monday, March 30.
She is described as 5 feet tall and 100 lbs, with brown eyes, collar length black hair with bangs, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing black tights and a black hoodie sweater.
Anyone with information about Dedon's whereabouts is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.