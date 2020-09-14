RCMP looking for missing Fort Smith teen again

RCMP in Fort Smith, N.W.T., are once again asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Shamus Martin, 14, was last seen in Fort Smith on Saturday near Highway 5, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

RCMP say they believe Martin, who's from Fort Smith, could still be in the community.

"He was wearing black track pants, a black shirt, a white hat and black shoes," the statement said.

He has dark brown hair, brown eyes, six feet three inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

RCMP also asked for the public's help to locate Martin last week. Two days later, on Sept. 10, they said he had been found safe.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts to call the Fort Smith detachment at 867-872-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.