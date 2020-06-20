RCMP ask for help locating missing Iqaluit man

RCMP in Iqaluit are asking for the public's help finding a person who was reported missing on Saturday.

In a news release sent late Saturday afternoon, police said 54-year-old Amee Kakee of Iqaluit was last seen on June 14 in the early evening.

They described Kakee as being five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a slim build and short black hair.

"Kakee also walks with a distinctive slight limp," said the release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.