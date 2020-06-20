RCMP ask for help locating missing Iqaluit man
RCMP in Iqaluit are asking for the public's help finding person who was reported missing on Saturday.
Amee Kakee of Iqaluit was last reported seen on June 14, say police
In a news release sent late Saturday afternoon, police said 54-year-old Amee Kakee of Iqaluit was last seen on June 14 in the early evening.
They described Kakee as being five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a slim build and short black hair.
"Kakee also walks with a distinctive slight limp," said the release.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.