RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for the public's help in finding 45-year-old Colin Ford.

He was last seen in the evening of Dec. 3 in the area of Kam Lake Road and Deh Cho Boulevard, police said in a news release late Monday afternoon.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing 320 pounds. He has short grey hair, green eyes, and a goatee.

In the news release, RCMP said Ford may have left the N.W.T., and may be in Edmonton.

Anyone with information on Ford's whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.