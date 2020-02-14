Skip to Main Content
RCMP say 21-year-old Whitehorse man has been located
North

Police asked the public for help to find 21-year-old Tyrell Jackson in Whitehorse. On Friday afternoon, police said he had been located.

RCMP in Whitehorse say they've located a 21-year-old man who had been reported missing earlier.

Police asked the public for help on Friday to find 21-year-old Tyrell Jackson. He had last been seen in the Riverdale neighbourhood on Feb. 8.

Later on Friday afternoon, police said Jackson had been found, "safe and sound."

