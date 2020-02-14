RCMP say 21-year-old Whitehorse man has been located
Police asked the public for help to find 21-year-old Tyrell Jackson in Whitehorse. On Friday afternoon, police said he had been located.
Police asked for help on Friday to find Tyrell Jackson who had last been seen 6 days earlier
RCMP in Whitehorse say they've located a 21-year-old man who had been reported missing earlier.
Police asked the public for help on Friday to find 21-year-old Tyrell Jackson. He had last been seen in the Riverdale neighbourhood on Feb. 8.
Later on Friday afternoon, police said Jackson had been found, "safe and sound."