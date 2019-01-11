Skip to Main Content
RCMP ask for help finding missing man last seen in Yellowknife

RCMP ask for help finding missing man last seen in Yellowknife

Leon Bonnetrouge was last seen wearing a light grey coat with red trim, and he may be wearing running shoes.

RCMP are asking for help finding 67-year-old Leon Bonnetrouge

CBC News ·
Leon Bonnetrouge was last seen on Jan. 6. (RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help finding 67-year-old Leon Bonnetrouge. 

According to a news release, Bonnetrouge was last seen on Jan. 6, near the Salvation Army. 

RCMP describe him as Aboriginal and 5'10", with a medium build. He is typically clean-shaven and has short, grey hair.

The release states that Bonnetrouge was last seen wearing a light grey coat with a red trim and may be wearing running shoes. 

Anyone with information on Bonnetrouge is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|