RCMP ask for help finding missing man last seen in Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help finding 67-year-old Leon Bonnetrouge.

According to a news release, Bonnetrouge was last seen on Jan. 6, near the Salvation Army.

RCMP describe him as Aboriginal and 5'10", with a medium build. He is typically clean-shaven and has short, grey hair.

The release states that Bonnetrouge was last seen wearing a light grey coat with a red trim and may be wearing running shoes.

Anyone with information on Bonnetrouge is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.