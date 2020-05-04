Missing Whitehorse man found, say RCMP
Whitehorse RCMP announced Monday morning that they've located a 22-year-old man who had been last seen in the city on Tuesday.
Police asked for help on Friday to find 22-year-old Guled Warfa
On May 1, police asked for the public's assistance in locating Guled Warfa to confirm his well-being.
On May 4, RCMP announced in a brief news release that he had been located.