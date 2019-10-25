RCMP investigated finances at Many Rivers, minister says

Yukon's Health and Social Services Minister says the RCMP were asked to investigate the finances of the now-shuttered Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services — and that police decided there was no criminal wrongdoing.

Minister Pauline Frost said in the Yukon Legislature on Thursday that a third-party audit of the non-profit raised questions, and that's when the government went to police.

"We brought the information forward to the RCMP, and they said they would require more information related to criminal wrongdoing," Frost said.

"The third-party audit did not find criminal behaviour. Simply put, it was poor management."

The opposition NDP has been peppering Frost with questions over Many Rivers, saying a forensic audit should be done on the defunct organization.

The now-closed Whitehorse office of Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

"There've been very credible concerns about financial mismanagement occurring at Many Rivers prior to its closure," said MLA Liz Hanson on Thursday.

"What is not clear is what action was taken [by government], and when."

Last payment to Many Rivers

Hanson again asked about the last government payment made to Many Rivers last year, just before workers there went on strike. That half-million dollars was still unaccounted for, Hanson said.

The strike lasted 11 weeks, but it marked the beginning of the end for Many Rivers. After the strike, staff were laid off, the organization lost its government contract, and ultimately closed shop.

As of Thursday, the Many Rivers Society had not been officially dissolved, and was considered in default of the Societies Act. Government spokesperson Bonnie Venton Ross said the organization's debts and liabilities prevent it from voluntarily dissolving. That would be up to the territory's Registrar of Societies.

An eviction notice posted on Many Rivers' Whitehorse office says the organization owes $25,101.44 in unpaid rent.

There's an eviction notice posted on the door of Many Rivers' shuttered Whitehorse office. It says the organization owes more than $25,000 in unpaid rent. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

'There will be no forensic audit': Frost

Frost confirmed that Many Rivers received funding last October, and that the government has not yet received audited financial statements about that money.

"Many Rivers had submitted reports that indicate the money was spent on areas related to legal fees, rent, minimal operations, staff and professional development, but that has not been verified," Frost said in a statement later emailed to CBC.

Frost also said Thursday there would be no forensic audit of Many Rivers, despite the NDP's call for one. She said the earlier financial investigation determined it wasn't necessary.

"We have shared the information, we have notified the RCMP. There is no forensic audit, and there will be no forensic audit," Frost said.

Speaking to reporters, NDP Leader Kate White said she wasn't satisfied.

"If the Yukon government called on a forensic audit, they would understand what had happened to that money," White said.

White was also asked about Frost's reluctance to say when, or if, the details of the third-party financial investigation would be released.

"Welcome to my world," White said.