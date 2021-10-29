Whitehorse RCMP lose bag of tactical gear after arresting 2 for gunshots

Police in Whitehorse arrested two men after a report of gunshots in the city's downtown Wednesday.

But in the process, the RCMP lost a bag of tactical gear, including flashbang grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and rounds containing tear gas powder.

In a news release, police said they surrounded the downtown building after the report of gunshots.

Eventually two men came out of the building. One was arrested without incident and later released without charges.

The second man came outside brandishing a gun, police said, and though he dropped it, did not comply with other police instructions.

Police said they shot the man with an "extended range impact weapon," often used to fire foam- or rubber-tipped rounds. The RCMP did not specify what kind of round the man was shot with.

An RCMP spokesperson would not say on what street the incident took place.

But she said staff at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter, which is located at 4th Avenue and Alexander Street, were notified as a precaution.

A 47-year old Whitehorse man faces six charges, including pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering threats. He's in custody pending a court appearance.

Bag goes 'missing'

During the incident, a duffel bag containing police gear went "missing." The police spokesperson couldn't say whether it was lost or stolen.

The bag contains two "noise flash distraction devices, up to four tri-chamber CS gas canisters, up to six 40 mm impact rounds, [and] up to four 40 mm ferret CS rounds."

The police spokesperson said the rounds are fired by extended range impact weapon that are prohibited weapons for civilians in Canada.

But police say the contents of the bag are still dangerous. They ask anyone who finds the green camouflage bag to report it to local RCMP or Crimestoppers.

It's not the first time police in Whitehorse have used such extended range impact weapons. In June, the Yukon's justice department requested a review after officers shot a woman who was allegedly wielding a hatchet at a downtown office with a foam-tipped round.