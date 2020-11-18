RCMP still looking for murder suspect, say he may have fled Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP believe a man they're looking for may have fled the Northwest Territories and are asking once again for the public's help in finding him.

Ahmed "Scotty" Mohamed, 21, is wanted for murder and assault causing bodily harm related to a homicide in downtown Yellowknife on Oct. 31, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say Edmonton and Toronto are "cities of interest," as well as communities along the main road out of the N.W.T. into Alberta.

"We are seeking any information that may indicate his whereabouts, either currently, or over the past 18 days," said Cst. Matt Halstead of the RCMP's major crimes unit in the N.W.T., in the release.

"While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public."

Police describe Mohamed as a Black male, about 5'7" (170 cm tall), 110 pounds, with black curly hair, which may be braided, and brown eyes.

Halstead said in the release that if anyone sees Mohamed, they should not approach him.

Instead, call the RCMP's major crimes unit immediately at 867-669-1111. If an emergency, call 911 and clearly state it involves Ahmed "Scotty" Mohamed, wanted for arrest for murder in the Northwest Territories.

People may also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text "nwtnutips" with a message to 274637, if they have any information about Mohamed's whereabouts.