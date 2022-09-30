RCMP looking for missing teenage girl in Yellowknife

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl.

Nicole Algona, 17, was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday, said police.

They describe her as five feet two inches, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black high top shoes and carrying a grey backpack with golden accents, said police.

Anyone with information about Algona's whereabouts is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).