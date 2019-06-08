Yellowknife RCMP officer awarded for saving woman's life on New Year's Eve
Const. Nick Brame says he saw woman bleeding as soon as he entered the home
A Yellowknife police officer is being recognized for helping to save a woman's life after she was allegedly attacked on New Year's Eve.
RCMP Const. Nick Brame was awarded the St. John Ambulance Silver Life-Saving Award last week at the Legislative Assembly.
Brame said he responded to a call about a stabbing at a home on New Year's Eve. He was the first to arrive at the scene.
"I went in and found a female bleeding and applied the first aid knowledge that I had," said Brame. He said he helped the woman until emergency services arrived, before continuing his police duties.
"We're trained to react on a moments notice ... I did what I was trained to do and that's to help people in every way I knew how."
The matter is still before the courts, so Brame couldn't give too many details.
At about 8:20 p.m. on New Year's Eve, police responded to a "domestic call for service" in the 600 block of Williams Avenue in the Kam Lake area. A woman in her mid-30s had allegedly been attacked by a man who broke into the home, and was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries," CBC reported at the time.
Brame said the news of the award came as a surprise.
"It felt really good to be recognized. It's something that I don't think any police officer ... goes into a situation expecting to be rewarded," said Brame.
"I just want to state how proud we are of Const. Brame and his actions that night that obviously led to saving a life," said Insp. Alex Laporte, detachment commander for Yellowknife RCMP.
