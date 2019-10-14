RCMP lays 1st-degree murder charge in Pangnirtung homicide

RCMP have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 52-year-old woman in Pangnirtung, Nunavut.

According to a media release, police responded to a call in the 500 block of Pangnirtung Sunday morning and discovered the woman deceased.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Forensic units and the chief coroner are continuing to investigate, the release states, and an autopsy is "pending."

The suspect "remains in custody" and will appear in court in Iqaluit in three weeks time, on November 5 at 9:30 a.m.