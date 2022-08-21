Whitehorse man says RCMP hog-tied, tear gassed him before realizing they were at wrong house

A Whitehorse man is suing after Yukon RCMP officers allegedly forcibly arrested, hog-tied and tear-gassed him on his front lawn while executing a search warrant before realizing they were at the wrong property.

In a statement of claim filed to the Yukon Supreme Court last week, plaintiff Kevin Fisher says the incident has had serious impacts, including leaving him with post-traumatic stress and a mistrust of authority figures.

The Attorney General of Canada, the RCMP, Cpl. Brent Edwards and three "John Doe" officers are listed as defendants. No statements of defence have been filed yet, and the Yukon RCMP declined to comment on the allegations.

Fisher also declined to speak to CBC News.

According to the lawsuit, Fisher was asleep at home in the early morning of July 21, 2021 when, around 4 a.m., he awoke to the sound of voices outside. He stepped outside his front door and was "ordered to put his hands above his head, walk forward and then lie face down on the ground."

"The plaintiff recognized a red dot from a rifle on his torso and was unable to identify who was shouting these commands," the statement of claim says.

Fisher, who was "naked at the time and feared for his life," walked onto his front lawn, at which point the lawsuit alleges he was "aggressively approached and taken to the ground" by officers "wearing unmarked camouflage military gear, holding long rifles, and wearing gas masks."

The officers allegedly used "aggressive and threatening language" and "forcibly restrained" Fisher by "pulling his hands behind his back, physically pinning him to the ground, and handcuffing him."

Fisher was "hog-tied, naked for a period of time," the lawsuit says, even though he "at no time resisted or presented any risk whatsoever." It also alleges officers only identified themselves as police after "ongoing and repeated requests" from Fisher, but refused to show him their badges or other official identification and told him to "stop asking questions."

At some point, police also deployed tear-gas on the property, the lawsuit says, causing Fisher to have trouble breathing, and his throat to burn and eyes to water.

"The plaintiff was cold and in pain," the lawsuit says.

At some point, the officers "forcibly moved" Fisher to his truck with "rifles trained" on him, the statement of claim continues, but didn't tell him why he was being restrained despite his "ongoing and repeated requests."

Officer allegedly admitted police were at 'wrong property'

The officers eventually escorted Fisher back to his home, where he was "permitted to put on some clothing." He was then taken back outside, still handcuffed, and "left in the company of two other officers, who were dressed in customary RCMP attire, and identified themselves as members of the RCMP."

One of the officers was Cpl. Edwards, the lawsuit says, who allegedly told Fisher the RCMP were executing a search warrant and had gone to the "wrong property," but provided no further explanation.

Police removed the handcuffs from Fisher and allowed him to return to his house.

The statement of claim says that the RCMP's "target property" was "located elsewhere" and "clearly described" in the search warrant and related documents.

"At no time did the Defendant Officers, Cpl. Edwards and the RCMP have legal justification to enter onto the Property, issue commands, threaten, deploy gas, or forcibly detain, arrest, and apprehend the plaintiff against his will," the lawsuit says. It alleges the officers' actions "constitute battery and assault" against Fisher, and also violated his rights to not be subjected to cruel and unusual treatment, to not be arbitrarily detained and to be informed of the reasons for his detention.

Fisher, the statement of claim continues, suffered and continues to suffer physical pain and discomfort, chest pain, post-traumatic stress, mental anguish, anxiety, humiliation, depression, psychological injuries, insomnia and a mistrust of authority figures because of the incident.

The lawsuit is seeking a number of damages from police as well as legal costs.

The lawsuit has yet to go to trial.