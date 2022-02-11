Jean Marie River receives nearly 600 kg of food from RCMP

The chief of Jean Marie River First Nation, N.W.T., said the community received thousands of dollars worth of food as a donation from the RCMP on Thursday.

Chief Noleen Hardisty said the food is a welcome sign for community members who are still dealing with the impact of devastating flooding that hit Jean Marie River in the spring of 2021. She said many are discouraged as about 50 per cent of residents are still displaced from their homes.

"Everybody is getting anxious, wanting to go back," Hardisty said.

Hardisty said some replacement units for those needing completely new houses are expected in March.

Flood victims are able to submit claims to the Disaster Assistance Policy until Feb. 18.

RCMP members offloading food at the Fort Simpson airport. (Submitted by RCMP)

Adopt a village

The donation is part of an annual initiative run by the national division in Ottawa, where it "adopts a village." Insp. Barry Larocque, the RCMP officer in charge of the N.W.T.'s southern district, said he and his detachment recommended Jean Marie River for the program.

"Given that they had a very arduous and tough year with the floods and then moving out of their homes ...we thought the community could use a little lift," LaRocque told CBC News.

Members of the RCMP's national division donated close to $3,000, which was used to purchase various non-perishable items. Jean Marie River leadership identified what foods were needed.

The food — weighing approximately 600 kilograms — was transported from Ottawa to Fort Simpson, N.W.T., using the RCMP air services and then driven to Jean Marie River by LaRocque and Cpl. Dawn Metallic, who led the initiative with the RCMP's national division.

The RCMP national division donated 600 kilograms of non-perishable foods to Jean Marie River First Nation. It's part of an annual program where the national division donates to a selected community. The food is shown here at national division headquarters in Ottawa. (Submitted by RCMP)

The volunteers also prepared Valentine's Day baskets.

"They had a little bit of money left over," LaRocque said, "so they actually went to a chocolate manufacturer."

Hardisty said the food will support the community's food bank, which can be accessed by all community members.