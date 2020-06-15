RCMP in Iqaluit say public no longer in danger after armed standoff ends peacefully

RCMP say there is no longer any danger to the public following a Monday morning standoff that ended peacefully in Iqaluit.

In a brief early morning release, RCMP called it a "dynamic situation." They asked residents to avoid the 200-block area, and for people in the area to stay in their homes.

An officer on scene directed a CBC News reporter to the RCMP's media relations division for more information, but said "the public is no longer in danger."

In an updated news release later Monday morning, the RCMP said it received a report "of a developing situation at a residence with a possible armed suspect."

"The V Division Crisis Negotiators worked swiftly and quickly in de-escalating the situation and successfully resolved the situation, resulting in the suspect surrendering to police without incident," the release said.

The RCMP says criminal charges are expected, along with another update later in the day.

Officers had guns drawn

Earlier in the standoff, officers were visible in the area with their firearms drawn.

There appears to be a standoff in the 200 block of Iqaluit this morning.<br><br>I won’t post a picture of officers’ positions, but I see at least one officer with his firearm drawn over the hood of his vehicle, looking down the sights.<br><br>RCMP is asking people to avoid the 230-240 area <a href="https://t.co/P705Xn8Cag">pic.twitter.com/P705Xn8Cag</a> —@NickMurray91

In the initial news release, the RCMP said the detachment's "containment team" was on scene and had the house surrounded.

In a Facebook post, Jason Rochon, one of the organizers of the Iqaluit breakfast program, said Monday's distribution of food had been cancelled due to the RCMP advisory.