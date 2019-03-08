Man threatened woman with violence at gov't building in Iqaluit, RCMP say

Nunavut RCMP say they are looking for a "serious criminal offender" in Iqaluit after a woman was allegedly threatened on Thursday.

In a news release issued Friday, Iqaluit RCMP say it happened to an employee at the Government of Canada building in the capital.

"A male made numerous comments toward a female who works within the building, threatening he would attend the building with a firearm," the statement said.

RCMP say they immediately secured the building, and took "exhaustive efforts" to locate the suspect.

They're now looking for a 34-year-old man. There is a warrant out for his arrest, and he is facing four criminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at (867) 979‐0123.