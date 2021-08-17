RCMP investigating suspicious death after being called to Yellowknife apartment

The Yellowknife RCMP are investigating the death a man discovered early Saturday morning, in what they're calling a suspicious death.

His body was discovered by police in a downtown apartment after a call for service, the RCMP said in a news release.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, police said.

Additional resources including the major crime unit and the forensic identification unit have been called in.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.