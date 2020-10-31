RCMP investigating suspicious death in Yellowknife

RCMP and the Northwest Territories coroner's office are investigating a suspicious death in Yellowknife.

RCMP were sent to investigate an incident in the city's downtown area Saturday morning, according to a police news release issued Saturday afternoon.

They found a person with significant injuries at the scene. The person was later pronounced dead, police said.

RCMP said a second victim was found at another location with non-life threatening injuries "arising from the same incident."

No arrests have been made but RCMP said they don't believe the incident was random. They said there is no risk to the general public at this time.

The N.W.T. RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating along with other police units and the territorial coroner's office.

Saturday's news release was light on details and police said they would not release any more information for the time being. They said they'll provide an update "when one becomes available."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Yellowknife RCMP.