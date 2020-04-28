RCMP investigating 'suspicious' death in downtown Yellowknife

RCMP are investigating what they are calling the "suspicious death" of a 35-year-old man in an apartment in downtown Yellowknife.

Police were called to an apartment unit around 53rd Street and 50th Avenue at about 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, reads an RCMP news release sent out Tuesday afternoon.

Yellowknife emergency medical workers were already at the scene trying to revive the man, says the release. When police arrived, the man was dead.

"Preliminary evidence leads the RCMP to consider the death as suspicious," says the release.

Police have not identified the man.

RCMP police dogs, the general investigation section, the major crime unit and forensic investigation services were called to assist.

Police say they are investigating in conjunction with the Northwest Territories' chief coroner's office.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP say they'll offer more information "when available."