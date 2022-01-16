RCMP investigating suspicious death in Hay River, N.W.T.
The RCMP said in a news release police received a call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting the death of an adult male.
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hay River, N.W.T.
No details were provided, but police said the public is not at risk.
An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.