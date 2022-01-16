Skip to Main Content
North

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Hay River, N.W.T.

The RCMP said in a news release police received a call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting the death of an adult male. 

Police received a call at 9 a.m. on Sunday reporting the death

CBC News ·
Police in Hay River say they're investigating the suspicious death of an adult male. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hay River, N.W.T. 

The RCMP said in a news release police received a call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting the death of an adult male. 

No details were provided, but police said the public is not at risk. 

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now