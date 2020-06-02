N.W.T. RCMP investigating after highway gate near B.C. border damaged
In a news release Tuesday, RCMP in the territory say the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure notified them of the damage to the North Gate of Highway 7, about 10 kilometres from the border.
Police say this is the second incident since April
Police are investigating after a highway gate near the B.C.-N.W.T. border was recently damaged, according to RCMP.
In a news release Tuesday, RCMP in the territory say the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure notified them of damage to the North Gate of Highway 7, about 10 kilometres from the border. Police say they expect charges to be laid in the near future.
Police say the gate has been re-secured
It follows a similar incident in April, according to police. They say two people were arrested in connection with that incident.
"The RCMP will continue to work with our partners to provide assistance when requested to keep the Northwest Territories safe," reads a comment from Staff Sgt. Ken Beard in the news release.
