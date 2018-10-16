RCMP investigating vehicle collisions in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk

RCMP say they are investigating two vehicle collisions that took place in the Beaufort Delta region of the Northwest Territories over the past two days.

On Monday morning, police said, a 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Inuvik.

The collision occurred on Mackenzie Road around 8:30 a.m., RCMP Cpl. Robert Frizzell said.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Sunday, Tuktoyakuk RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway, about 45 kilometres south of Tuktoyaktuk.

At the scene, police said, they located a vehicle that appeared to be heavily damaged from rolling over. The occupants were later found with no significant injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the rollover, police said, and they are continuing to investigate.

With files from Mackenzie Scott