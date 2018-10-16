Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating vehicle collisions in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk

RCMP investigating vehicle collisions in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk

N.W.T. RCMP are investigating two vehicle collisions in the Beaufort Delta — one in Inuvik on Monday and one near Tuktoyaktuk on Sunday. There were no life threatening injuries in either incident.

12-year-old taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in one incident

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating after a vehicle hit a 12-year old in Inuvik on Monday morning and a vehicle was discovered with damage from rolling over on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway on Sunday. (CBC)

RCMP say they are investigating two vehicle collisions that took place in the Beaufort Delta region of the Northwest Territories over the past two days.

On Monday morning, police said, a 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Inuvik.

The collision occurred on Mackenzie Road around 8:30 a.m., RCMP Cpl. Robert Frizzell said.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Sunday, Tuktoyakuk RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway, about 45 kilometres south of Tuktoyaktuk.

At the scene, police said, they located a vehicle that appeared to be heavily damaged from rolling over. The occupants were later found with no significant injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the rollover, police said, and they are continuing to investigate. 

With files from Mackenzie Scott

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us