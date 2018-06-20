RCMP releasing few details after body found behind a home in Ndilo

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a death in Ndilo after a body was found behind a home there.

In a news release issued Wednesday, RCMP said they were dispatched around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report that a body had been found behind a residence in Ndilo.

Yellowknife RCMP, the major crimes unit, forensic identification services and the N.W.T. coroner are investigating the death, according to police.

Police have yet not identified the person who died or said whether the death is being considered suspicious.

"The investigation is in it's early stages and to protect the integrity of the investigation no further information will be released at this time," RCMP spokesperson Heather Cosenzo stated in an email.