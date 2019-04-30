Body found near Frame Lake in Yellowknife, RCMP investigating
Police say they're investigating 'sudden death' but do not provide further details
A body was found in Yellowknife near Frame Lake, prompting an investigation by RCMP.
Police first learned about the body at approximately 9:15 a.m Tuesday morning and are calling it a "sudden death," according to a media release from RCMP. Several branches of the RCMP, and a N.W.T. coroner are on scene this morning and are investigating, the release states.
A spokeswoman for the RCMP did not provide further information when contacted by CBC News.