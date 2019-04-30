Skip to Main Content
Body found near Frame Lake in Yellowknife, RCMP investigating
Police say they're investigating 'sudden death' but do not provide further details

A RCMP car blocks the Frame Lake trail Tuesday morning near Matonabee Street in Yellowknife. RCMP are investigating a 'sudden death' after a body was found near Frame Lake. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

A body was found in Yellowknife near Frame Lake, prompting an investigation by RCMP.

Police first learned about the body at approximately 9:15 a.m Tuesday morning and are calling it a "sudden death," according to a media release from RCMP. Several branches of the RCMP, and a N.W.T. coroner are on scene this morning and are investigating, the release states.

A spokeswoman for the RCMP did not provide further information when contacted by CBC News. 

