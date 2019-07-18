RCMP seek help in investigation of two suspicious deaths in Northern B.C.

Northern Rockies RCMP are investigating what they describe as the suspicious deaths of two adults found along the Alaska Highway 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., early Monday morning.

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who may have travelled the stretch of highway between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. They especially would like to speak with anyone who was operating a dashcam video recorder while travelling in the area.

In a press release Thursday, police say an older blue minivan with Alberta plates was found at the scene and they would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the vehicle or rendered assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250 774-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.