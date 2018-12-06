Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating death of 33-year-old woman in Rankin Inlet
North

Nunavut RCMP and the Nunavut Chief Coroner's Office are investigating a sudden death in Rankin Inlet.

CBC News ·
RCMP say they are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, last Friday. (CBC)

RCMP in Rankin Inlet and the Nunavut Coroner's Office are investigating the sudden death of a 33-year-old woman in the community on Friday.

In a press release Monday, RCMP said they responded to a call and found a dead woman. No arrests have been made and an autopsy has been ordered, said police.

Police said victim services are available "to help anyone affected by this tragedy."

