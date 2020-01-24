Nunavut RCMP not using third-party police force to investigate Kinngait shooting

Nunavut RCMP said it would not bring in investigators from Ottawa Police Service — which usually conducts third-party investigations of incidents involving the RCMP that lead to serious injury or death — to look into a police-involved shooting last week in Kinngait, Nunavut.

Instead, an internal police force from Ontario was brought into the investigation.

RCMP said that's because the incident "was not a major police incident" and that it didn't result in any serious injury.

Police said in a social media post Oct. 15, the day of the shooting, that there was "a report of shots fired near the RCMP detachment" in Kinngait.

Residents of the south Baffin community of about 1,500 were asked to remain inside. That notice was lifted shortly afterwards.

Police said one person had been taken into custody.

RCMP Cpl. Pauline Melanson, media spokesperson for Nunavut's V Division, said the RCMP consulted with Ottawa Police Service.

"It was determined that the incident was not a major police incident nor was there serious injury as defined by the terms of the agreement," Melanson said in the emailed statement.

"Therefore, independent investigators from another RCMP division, from Ontario, were brought in to investigate this incident."

Police did not issue a news release on the incident. CBC asked for the police file report number for the incident, which is a public document, but it has not responded to this request yet.

Kinngait Mayor Timoon Toonoo told CBC he was aware that there had been a shooting, and that there has been an investigation, but he said he had not yet received a full report.