RCMP investigate after 2 vehicles go up in flames in Yellowknife

RCMP are investigating after finding two cars engulfed in flames at a Yellowknife apartment building this weekend.

Police believe the fires were intentionally set, according to a press release.

The release states emergency crews were called to Aurora Heights, on Con Road, at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

"A man fleeing the area was observed," states the release. "[He] was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie."

Police say Yellowknife firefighters quickly extinguished the blazes, and they didn't cause any injuries.

They are asking anyone who may have noticed anything in that area early Saturday morning to contact the RCMP by calling 669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nwtnutips.com. People can also text tips to 274637.