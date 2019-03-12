Man charged in Inuvik, N.W.T., after search warrant leads RCMP to $69K cash and weapons

RCMP have arrested an Edmonton man after finding $69,000 in cash, bear spray, a knife and drug paraphernalia in Inuvik, N.W.T., over the weekend.

Inuvik RCMP arrested the man on Saturday, while executing a search warrant at a residence in the community. He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, police said in a news release Monday.

The man was taken into custody and will appear in court in Yellowknife on Thursday.

RCMP did not say how they believe the cash was obtained. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in relation to this investigation.