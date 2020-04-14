RCMP intercept woman carrying alcohol 'in excess' into Fort Good Hope

RCMP say they intercepted a person travelling by snowmobile into Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., who had more than the permitted amount of alcohol.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP say they were doing checkstops on roads and trails into the community on Saturday night when, around midnight, they encountered a woman carrying alcohol "in excess, as per the N.W.T. Liquor Act."

The woman, 34, was carrying 24 375-ml bottles of vodka and 12 cans of beer, say police, who seized the alcohol.

They say the woman is from Fort Good Hope and is "facing charges." The investigation is ongoing.

"The amount of alcohol allowed in the community is determined by the N.W.T. Liquor Act for a variety of reasons, including the prevention of crime related to excessive alcohol consumption," said Sgt. Steve Huff, detachment commander of Fort Good Hope RCMP.

"Fort Good Hope RCMP is committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens as this is not a victimless crime."

Police say Fort Good Hope residents can report suspicious activity to the detachment at 598-1111 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.