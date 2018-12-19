'Don't wait': RCMP inspector offers safety advice for parents concerned about missing kids

Monday morning, RCMP officers told three families in Yellowknife and Ndilo the news they'd been waiting for all weekend: their children had been found safe.

The youth were reported missing over the weekend, first one, then another two. Though it turned out they'd spent the weekend together in a home, things could have ended tragically.

For Insp. Alex Laporte, the detachment commander for the Yellowknife RCMP, this story highlights how important it is for families to communicate with their kids, and to call police whenever they feel something is wrong.

"For every family, every caregiver, there's a basic routine at home," Laporte said. "They know what their baselines are when something is not normal. When something's abnormal, don't wait. A call to the police should be made immediately.

"We can put our resources into this, we have expertise and police dog services, we have investigators that can come into work as we did this past weekend."

Public calls for help don't happen automatically

When a child is reported missing, police do not automatically tell the public about it, Laporte said. Instead, there's an ongoing assessment of how helpful putting that information out there would be.

In this most recent case, a media release came out Sunday afternoon, close to two days after the child was unaccounted for. Many on social media expressed concern that it wasn't put out right away.

"We had a few leads to verify [first], and then it came to a point where it was time for us to reach out to a broader audience for any sightings, any piece of information, anyone that may have interacted [with the missing youth]," Laporte explained.

"In our investigation, the first 10 to 20 hours led to some sightings in businesses in town," he said.

"At that point, believing the [missing] youth was mobile with other youth, we pursued this to the point where the public help was believed to be in value," he said. "It ended up becoming valuable with the information that we did [get] and the follow-ups that we did."

Call RCMP as soon as something appears wrong

For families, the most important thing for parents and guardians is to stay in touch with each other and have reasonable expectations about when children should call home, Laporte explained.

"Have that communication plan, have that relationship," he said. "As a parent you want to be in a place where you know where your children are at.

"When something is abnormal, out of the ordinary and the parents have some doubt, call the police," he said. "Give us a call early on to allow us to start as close as possible to that moment in time. Don't wait."