RCMP seeking 2 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Whitehorse shooting

Yukon RCMP are on the hunt for two "armed and dangerous" suspects in connection to a shooting outside a Whitehorse bar.

Both suspects are described as black men, approximately six feet tall. Police believe they may be travelling together in a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

"If a member of the general public observes one or both of these individuals, the police urge the public to not approach and call 911 or their local police department immediately," the release reads.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting outside The 202 Motor Inn, also known as the Elite Hotel, on Whitehorse's 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

An RCMP cruiser blocks Jarvis Street outside the Elite Hotel in Whitehorse, where police are investigating an unspecified incident. (CBC)

An adult male sustained "what police believe to be a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound" in the attack, the release states.

The blocks of Jarvis Street and 3rd Avenue adjacent to the hotel have been closed since approximately 4 a.m. as police conduct an investigation.

The Elite Hotel, previously known as the 202 Motor Inn, also contains The Local Bar and Offsales and the 202 Chinese Restaurant.