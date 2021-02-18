RCMP warn residents of 'unfolding critical incident' in Kinngait

Residents are being asked to avoid the 1000 block in Kinngait, Nunavut, as RCMP continue to talk to a man who has barricaded himself in a residence there.

In a news release sent to media shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday night, police said the man is "arrestable for several criminal offences" and that they have spoken to him several times since they arrived on the scene around 5 p.m.

The RCMP say the man is refusing to leave the residence. Police referred to the event as an "unfolding critical incident" in their release.

"Additional specialized RCMP resources have been deployed to the community to assist in resolving this incident peacefully," the release reads.

Police added that people who live close to the scene should stay inside their homes.