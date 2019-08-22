Yellowknife RCMP release images of possible Old Town assault suspect

Police have released images of a potential suspect in a "serious assault case" that occurred in Yellowknife's Old Town neighbourhood in July.

The images, captured in video surveillance of the area, show a fair-haired person in a black T-shirt and sunglasses, riding a bicycle.

In a news release on Thursday, RCMP described the suspect as a six-foot-tall man with a wide, muscular build and a blond buzz cut.

They are hoping someone from the public will recognize and identify the suspect.

Police say the suspect assaulted the man on Franklin Avenue on the evening of July 13. (Submitted by RCMP)

On July 13, at around 6:25 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault on Franklin Avenue in Old Town. When they arrived at the scene, they found an injured man. The suspect had fled by then.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he encountered the suspect, who was riding a bike on the sidewalk.

"An exchange of words turned into an argument and, without warning, the suspect assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene," said police.

Witnesses told CBC News that they saw two men arguing in the area of the Gallery of the Midnight Sun on the evening of July 13.

One witness, Terry Pamplin, said the men appeared to be arguing over a blue bicycle. He said the argument intensified and turned physical.

Pamplin said one man ended up on the receiving end of a prolonged and violent attack that left him with a bloody face and jacket.

The victim was medevaced to Edmonton for treatment. Police said Thursday that the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

They are urging anyone with information to call Yellowknife RCMP or Crime Stoppers.